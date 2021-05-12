Lewisburg -- James A. "Jim" Paul, Sr., 79, of Lewisburg passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 12, 1941 in Coal Township, Northumberland County, he was the son of the late John and Zella (Cook) Paul. On September 6, 1967 he married Joan (Eisenhauer) Paul who survives. His passing breaks a 53 year marriage.

He was a 1959 graduate of Southern Columbia High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Air Force as a K-9 handler.

He worked at the Cargill Steel Mill in Milton for over 20 years before retiring.

Jim enjoyed reading mysteries, telling stories and jokes, and spending time with his family, including his beloved dogs. He was a member of the American Legion in Lewisburg.

Surviving besides his wife are two daughters: Kim (Robert) Rauch of Milton; Tracy Paul of Lewisburg; a son, James A. (Angie) Paul, Jr. of Milton; two grandchildren, Zoe and Lennon Paul of Milton; and one sister, Emma Bartholomew of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, John Norman, Mervyn, and Edward L. Paul.

There will be no service at this time. A Life Celebration service is being planned and will be announced by the family later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jim's memory may be made to any of the following charities: K9s For Warriors, one's local SPCA, the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.