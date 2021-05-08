Williamsport -- James A. “Jim” Bryan, 89, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was married to the former Leona E. “Lee” (Farley), who survives. They have shared 65 years as husband and wife.

James was born on April 29, 1932 in Danville and was the son of the late James A. and Rebecca (Nevis) Bryan. He graduated from Danville High School in 1950, Lycoming College in 1959 and Bucknell University in 1969, receiving his masters in counseling. He served with the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves. James retired in 1993 from Penn College.

James attended Community Baptist Church, Montoursville and was a member of the Danville Masonic Lodge and Consolidated Sportsman’s Club/Broken Rock Skeet Club. He enjoyed sporting clays, skeet shooting, motor boating and sailing. He was an all-around outdoorsman.

In addition to his wife, Lee, he is survived by one son; James A. Bryan, III (Bonnie) of Cogan Station, one daughter; Beth A. McQuown of Williamsport, one granddaughter; Elicia McQuowan-Ranck (Nate) of Dewart, two great-grandchildren; Braydon and Huxley, one step-grandson; Shawn Merillo of Delaware and two step-great grandchildren; Bessie Elaine Davidson (Shane) and John Merillo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Katrina Jai and one sister; Joan Smith.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.