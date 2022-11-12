Muncy — James A. Hoffman, Jr., 61, of Muncy died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his mother’s home surrounded by his family.

Born August 12, 1961 in Muncy, he was a son of the late James A. Hoffman, Sr. and Nancy (Zarr) Hoffman, who survives.

Jim was a 1979 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked in the wood division of Construction Specialties for many years. Jim was a talented woodcarver and was well known for his beautiful carved birds.

He was raised in the Lutheran faith.

As a self-taught musician, Jim enjoyed playing instruments. He loved bluegrass music and attending festivals, where he formed bonding relationships with many band members and other bluegrass enthusiasts. He loved the outdoors, nature, and animals. Photography was also a passion of his, whether at a bluegrass festival or the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Muncy are a sister and brother-in-law, Traci and Marc Lowe, of Muncy; a niece, Ashlee Lowe; and his canine best friend, Lizzy.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother at birth, Stephen Hoffman.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Muncy Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

