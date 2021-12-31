Williamsport -- Jamal C. Shaw, Sr., 43, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 14, 1978, he is a son of Tariq and Pamela Mitchell of Williamsport. Also Surviving are his wife, Melodie D. (Carter) Shaw and son Jamal C. “JJ” Shaw, Jr. as well as a large extended family.

A visitation to honor the life of Jamal will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at City Church, 36 E. 4th St, Williamsport, PA. The family respectfully asks all attending to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held privately.

Online condolences and a full obituary listing can be found on Jamal’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jamal Shaw, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



