Williamsport -- Jaime L. Whaley, 39, of Williamsport died Friday, January 8, 2021 at her residence.

Born July 20, 1981 in Sellersville, she was a daughter of David B. and Ruth E. Wright Straub.

Jaime was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading books, knitting, baking, and Christmas was her favorite time of year.

Jaime was a follower of Christ and was a member of The Well Church.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Clifton T. Whaley and her children, Etana, Tegan, and Kaden Whaley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

