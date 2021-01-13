Williamsport -- Jaime L. Whaley passed on to dance with Jesus on Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home with her family close by her, after having a bout with breast cancer.

Jaime was born July 20, 1981 in Sellersville, she was a daughter of David B. and Ruth E. (Wright) Straub. Jaime was homeschooled by her loving mother and graduated with a high school diploma in 1999. Thereafter, through her love for children and missionary work, Jaime spent a year in Romania working at an orphanage and devoted her time and effort into serving others.

Jaime also had a passion for theater and the arts, and performed with Heartbeat Productions for a season of time, which she loved very much. Jaime was later introduced to a worship ministry using flags and banners with a dear friend at various churches and conferences.

In 2005, Jaime married the love of her life Clifton T. Whaley in Williamsport. The two went on to have 3 children, Etana, Tegan, and Kaden whom she and Clifton greatly treasure.

Shortly before her diagnosis, Jaime worked at Bath and Body Works at the Lycoming Mall. Jaime took great joy in her work, and her coworkers. Jaime was an avid reader of books and her interests also included spending time with her nieces and nephews, watching old movies with family, singing karaoke, knitting, baking, and enjoying the simple things of life.

Jaime was a follower of Christ and a member of The Well Church in Williamsport. In addition to her husband and children, Jaime is survived by her siblings Cheryl Wieand, Amy (Jim) Pardee, Matthew (Dena) Straub, Timothy (Jennie) Straub, and Nathan Straub. Also mother-in-law Danesta Whaley and brother-in-law Anson (Bola) Whaley. She is predeceased by her brother Stephen Straub and her father-in-law Clay Whaley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.