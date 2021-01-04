South Williamsport -- Jacqueline S. King, 89, a lifelong resident of South Williamsport, passed away at the Williamsport Home on December 28, 2020.

Jacque was born on May 30, 1931 in Williamsport, a daughter of Charles E. and Edna J. (Ide) Shetler.

She was a graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

She was employed at Little League International, and had worked as a bartender at area taverns. Jacque enjoyed swimming in the Susquehanna River, was a Canoe Club member and she was especially proud that she and her uncle, Carl Crouse, would dive off the Maynard Street bridge; she also enjoyed playing softball in area leagues and bowling. She was inducted into the West Branch Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015. In her later years, she could be found playing setback in various locations.

In addition to her parents, her husband, John L. King, sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann Larson and Charles Larson, preceded her in death.

Surviving are her nephews, George and Donald Larson, her nieces, Holly Huyck, Beth Berry, and their families.

A Mass will be held at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements