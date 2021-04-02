Williamsport -- Jacqueline Marcano Hernandez, 57, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born November 17, 1963 in Queens, N.Y., the daughter of the Gladys Hernandez Ayala and the late Luis Daniel Marcano Goytia. She leaves behind a spouse, Alex Batista Guzman. Together they enjoyed over thirty years by each other’s side.

Jacqueline achieved an Associate’s degree in Business Administration after high school, which she currently used in her management position in car sales. She is described by her family as “loud, sassy, funny, a hustler and dog-lover,” but above all they say she was loving, compassionate, very family oriented and always willing to lend a helping hand to others in need. Jacqueline also enjoyed traveling, a good buffet and time spent with her grandchildren most of all.

She is also survived by her mother Gladys N. Hernandez Ayala of Puerto Rico; four daughters, Jashelle M. Puello Marcano (William) of Montgomery, Jacqueline Laporte Marcano of Montgomery, Jaritza A. Batista Marcano (Travis) of Linden and Alenis D. Batista Olea of Williamsport; three grandchildren, William O. Valentin Puello, Diante M. Hillian Jr. and Lincoln N. Toner Batista; and two sisters, Elizabeth Marcano Hernandez and Linda Palenque Hernandez, both of Puerto Rico. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

The services for Jacqueline will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences and fond memories at www.jamesmaneval.com.

Arrangements by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.