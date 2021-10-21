Hughesville -- Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Bennett, 85, of Hughesville, formerly of Montoursville and Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 17, 2021 at UPMC Muncy.

Born July 3, 1936 in Eynon, Lackawanna County, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Helen (Perry) Lanuti.

She was a 1953 graduate of Julia Richmond High School in New York City and had worked at Northern Central Bank in Williamsport and later retired in 2004 from Bank of America in Sarasota, Florida.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Montoursville and enjoyed needlework and word search puzzles.

Surviving are a son and daughter: Harvey Welker and his wife Eileen of Montoursville, and Robin Duttry and her husband Roger of Muncy; four grandchildren: Rebecca Duttry, of Hughesville, Samantha (Joshua) Schneider, of Unityville, Jena (Brandon) Evans, of Archibald, Pa., and Ryan Welker USN, of San Diego, California; five great-grandchildren; and an ex-husband: Robert Bennett, of Florida.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.



