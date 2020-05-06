Canton -- Jacqueline A. (Thompson) Houseweart, 53, of Canton passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

She was born in Williamsport on March 14, 1967 to Gloria Thompson and the late James Thompson.

Jackie enjoyed playing bingo, talking to her friend Diane, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She is survived by two sons, Robert (Connie) Houseweart, Jr., and Michael Houseweart; a daughter, Amanda Houseweart, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; one sister and two brothers.

A memorial service to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport.

