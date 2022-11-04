Trout Run — Jackolyn Sue Smith, 58, of Trout Run passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home.

Born July 8, 1964 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John E. “Jack” and June M. (Webster) Puterbaugh.

She was employed at Springs Window Fashions while also helping maintain the paperwork for her husband’s business, Mark Smith Trucking. She enjoyed spending some of her free time cutting hair, especially her sisters', and crocheting. Jackolyn could make friends with everyone, and was a “ray of sunshine” that loved making others laugh.

Surviving is her husband, Mark A Smith, a son, Tyler Greene (Heather) of Scranton; a daughter, Amanda Franklin (Lee) of Granville Summit; six grandchildren, four sisters, Catherine A. Oliver (Edward) of Trout Run, Tina M. Cashner (Larry) of Lock Haven, Cheryl L. Thorpe (Mark Grimes) of Lock Haven and Dawn L. Boyd (Ken) of Morrisdale; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Greene, on February 5, 2022 and a sister, Brenda K. Greene.

Services will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

