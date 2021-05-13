Loyalsock Twp. -- Jack Y. Miller, 70, of Loyalsock Township passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born July 29, 1950 in Lock Haven, he was the son to the late Earl Miller and the former Betty Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Cynthia M. McClain on May 11, 2009. They were united in marriage on October 18, 1974. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle.

Jack was a graduate of the former Williamsport Area Community College. He and his wife were the former owners of the Breeze Inn. He retired from Conrail after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by a son, Elliott G. (Heather) Miller of Williamsport; daughters, Stephanie A. (Sean) Baker of Williamsport and Staci L. Lorson of Haneyville; four grandchildren; and a sister, Jean (John) Kelly of Carlisle.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

