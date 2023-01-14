Nisbet, Pa. — Jack R. Crain, Sr., 83, of Nisbet passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023.

Jack was born on April 8, 1939 in South Williamsport to the late Clarence (Tom) and Elsie (Grace) Crain. He attended South Williamsport schools. In 1958, he married the former Sandra Shannon, with whom he shared almost 51 years of marriage until her death in 2009. Together they raised four children, Jack Jr., Deanne Murray, Darren, and Colette (Michael) Manning, with whom he resided in recent years. After his wife's passing, Jack found companionship with Martha Girvin until her death in 2018.

Jack's ingenuity led him to many different occupations, as well as several business ventures, throughout his life. He also earned a teaching certificate and taught automotive technology at SUN Area Technical School for 25 years until his retirement in 1996. He then served as a substitute instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Jack was always quick to lend a hand to anyone in need and was a wealth of knowledge. He enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, fishing, and country music.

In addition to his children, Jack is survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Jack was truly a jack of all trades and a friend to all, and his absence will leave a tremendous void in the lives of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be made, if so desired, in Jack's memory to Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company, 155 West Village Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702, or to Uptown Music Collective, Post Office Box 1224, Williamsport, PA 17703.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 6-8 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at The Charles M. Noll Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend R. Bruce Wallace, Pastor of Nisbet United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will follow at Montoursville Cemetery, Montoursville, Pa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Charles M. Noll Funeral Home, 1 East Central Ave. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences may be made on Jack's page at www.charlesmnollfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.