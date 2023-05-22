Williamsport, Pa. — Jack L. Woodward, 76, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Jack was born on Jan. 9, 1947 in Williamsport. A son of the late Harry H. Jr. and Velma “Pink” (Street) Woodward, he loved growing up in Ralston.

Jack was a graduate of Canton High School and worked as a truck driver with 4MExpress for many years. An avid car enthusiast, he enjoyed anything that had to do with cars, especially car shows. He enjoyed hanging out at coffee shops and shooting the breeze with friends. He loved spending time with his grandkids, made friends everywhere he went, and touched many lives in different ways.

Surviving are his children, Jody Woodward (Rich), Jennifer Woodward Winters, Nicole Woodward Grimm (Todd) and Eric Woodward (Jen); five grandchildren, Rachel, Richie, Amya, Aleaha, and Addisyn; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bonnie, Robyn, Mary, Tom, Danny and John; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Burial in Pennsdale Cemetery, Bodines, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences and memorial donations to help with funeral expenses may be made on Jack’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.