Muncy -- Jack L. Karschner, 89, of Muncy died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at AristaCare, Loyalsock.

Born April 26, 1931 in Shamokin, he was a son of the late Clayton and Verna (Stamm) Karschner. On February 27, 1971, he married the former Carol A. Wither, who survives. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Jack was a 1949 graduate of Northumberland High School and served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service in the military, he worked at the former GTE/Sylvania. After retirement he ran courier for the former Northern Central Bank.

Jack was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy, the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Muncy Valley Lodge 866. He was an avid Penn State and Phillies fan and also enjoyed doing yard work and reading war history. Most importantly, Jack loved time with his family, especially the time spent with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Ronald A. Karschner and his partner, Chuck Stiefel, of N.C., Cindy J. Smith and her husband, Larry, of Danville and Brett A. Karschner and his wife, Christa, of Va.; five grandchildren, Lindsay Hoffman, Alisha Lotz, Erin Karschner, Alexa Karschner and Madison Karschner; and two great-grandsons, Everett Lotz and Jackson Payne.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Harold Karschner; six sisters, Elaine Maurer, June Cousins, Emile Klase, Madeline Sherwood, Betty Karschner and Eleanor Hector.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy. Limited seating will be available in the sanctuary and others will be seated in the café, with Live stream, for the funeral at 11 a.m. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and must wear a mask.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Jack’s name be made to either the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756 or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.