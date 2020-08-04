Nisbet -- Jack L. Gingery, 91, of Nisbet passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Born July 5, 1929 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Claude and Vera (Krape) Gingery.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea and Guam. He earned his private pilot’s license, his aircraft mechanic license, and was honorably discharged in 1952 as a Sergeant. Returning home, his military pen pal became his loving wife of 67 years, as he and Mary Helen (Solomon) Gingery were married on June 19, 1953.

Jack was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 35 years until his retirement. He also owned and operated his own TV and Radio repair business.

A lifelong member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, Jack was also a member of the Lycoming County Korean War Veterans, American Legion Post #617, VFW Post #7863, Duboistown and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, David L. Gingery (Diane), of Montgomery and Tammy A. Karge (Scott), of Dushore; grandchildren, Randy, Stephen, Rusty, Cindy, Malina, Clint, Ayla, Wyatt, Tyrell, Christopher, Travis, Meghan and Sierra; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Mardell Keller (Rev. David); and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Decker and two brothers, Burrell and Phil Gingery.

A private graveside service in Montoursville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to current health situations, a public celebration of Jack’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

