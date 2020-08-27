Lock Haven -- Jack Wolford age 83 passed away August 25, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa.

He was born May 23, 1937 in Lock Haven and was the son of the late Mary Katherine Kryder. Jack had resided in Wellsboro in his younger years and was a 1956 graduate of the Wellsboro-Charleston Joint High School.

Jack enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and graduated from Hospital Corps School the following year. He rose to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class and became a certified X-Ray Technician in 1959 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Later that same year Jack married Priscilla Maynard on September 6, 1959 in Wellsboro. The couple resided in Rochester, N.Y. for a number of years while Jack worked at the Rochester Hospital. Jack and his wife eventually relocated to Lock Haven where they operated Overdorf’s drive-in on Route 150 for over 20 years.

Survivors include one son Mark A., and his wife Sandra of Big Timber, Montana, one daughter, Carolyn and her husband Michael Lutz of Woolwich Township, N.J., a brother, Robert Bolton and his wife Joanne of Jim Thorpe, and four grandchildren, Tristin Miller (Josh), Madison, and Allison Wolford, and Abigail Lutz.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Priscilla Maynard Wolford, who passed away September 14, 2006.

Services for Jack Wolford will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home facebook page.