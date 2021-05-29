Montoursville -- Jack H. Liddic, 79, of Montoursville passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Jack was born in Williamsport on June 4, 1941, the son of Herbert Oliver Liddic and Elsie Viola Lofgren Liddic.

He grew up in Loyalsock Twp. and attend the former J. George Becht School, graduated from Williamsport High School, went on to attend the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy from December of 1959 until December of 1963, having served aboard the USS WASP (CVS 18).

Jack retired after 18 years as an accountant from Anchor Darling, now Flowserve. After retirement Jack became more interested in fishing and photography. He enjoyed traveling, and took many trips to Florida.

In addition to his parents, his wife, the former Shirley Lovell preceded him in death.

Surviving are his two daughters and their families; Kristen L. Liddic of Montoursville and Candace Liddic of Henderson, Colo; grandchildren, Jayden Kitchen and Dylan Egli.

Service and burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park will be at the convenience of the family.

