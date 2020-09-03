Loyalsock -- Jack Frederick Kettler Jr. (Fred) passed away peacefully early on the morning of Sept. 1, 2020 in the presence of his loving family.

He will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, beloved and respected teacher, coach, mentor, colleague and friend.

It was a rare instance to find someone who didn't know him or have a personal story to tell about Jack. The impact that he made on all those he came in contact with was profound and everlasting. To this day, previous students often recall him as their favorite teacher and how he altered their life/career in a truly inspirational way. His passion for life, sports, the outdoors and his vacations with his family on Hilton Head Island provided Jack with the utmost fulfillment. Jack could always be found on the baseball diamond or tennis courts where he spent many years coaching and playing. He was instrumental in starting the Loyalsock Township Baseball program.

Whatever his pursuit, Jack always strived to bring out the best in everyone he came in contact with.

Jack was born on October 26, 1941 in Williamsport. He was the son of Jack F. Kettler Sr. and Malvenia Kettler Brion who both proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, with whom he spent 54 wonderful years. They were inseparable and could always be found together. Their children have always referred to their marriage as an incredible love story.

In addition to Diane, he is survived by two children, Christine Kettler Hornberger (Greg) of Williamsport, and Chad Frederick Kettler (Sonya) of Mount Joy; and four beautiful granddaughters, Karissa Pearson (Adam), Mallee and Mia Hornberger; and Brooke Kettler; and one great-granddaughter, Addalyn Pearson; a sister, Victoria Hayes of Alabama, and a brother Larry Kettler, also of Alabama. He was also proceeded in death by a sister, Toni Buck.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Friday, September 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. CDC safety guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed to ensure the safety of all those gathered.

A private family funeral will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning followed by a public graveside committal at Montoursville Cemetery at 2:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Jack F. Kettler Scholarship for Academic and Athletic Excellence, c/o Loyalsock Township School, 1605 Four Mile Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701. (Please place "Jack F. Kettler Award" in memo).

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.