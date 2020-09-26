Cogan Station -- Jack F. Baker, 92, of Cogan Station passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rose View Nursing Center.

He was born December 3, 1927 in Northumberland, the son of the late Harry and Marian (Kratzer) Baker.

Jack was married to the late Leona M. (Van Sant) for 51 years until her passing in November of 1998. He was a self-employed contractor for over 30 years. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and working around his home but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Jack E. Baker (Gail) of Muncy; four daughters, Florence Peterson of Williamsport, Judy Mansfield of Williamsport, Sandy Gray (Thomas) of Montgomery, and Shelly Guiswite (Mike) of Jersey Shore; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ernie Baker, and his sister, Peg Coral.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Please share your memories and condolences with Jack’s family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.