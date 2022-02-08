Muncy -- Jack E. Zimmerman, 71, of Muncy passed away on February 3, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

He was born on January 5, 1951 in Williamsport, a son of the late William “Red” and Audrey (Walters) Zimmerman. On August 25, 1984, he married the former Janet Guisewhite, who survives. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.

Jack was a 1970 graduate of Hughesville High School. He worked for many years at Springs Window Fashions, Montgomery, until they closed. He then worked for Hans CedarDale, Hughesville.

Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 35, Hughesville.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a life member of the North American Hunting Club. Jack enjoyed traveling to Sodus Point, N.Y. to fish Lake Ontario with his wife and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Ronald Zimmerman, of Hughesville; and numerous nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, William “Bill” and Rodney “Rod” Zimmerman.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to either Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Veterans of the Vietnam War - Post PA 51, PO Box 23 Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

