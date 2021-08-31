Cogan Station -- The much loved and respected legend, Jack E. Strouse, 90, of Cogan Station passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport.

He was married to the love of his life and partner in all endeavors, the late Jean F. (Johnson) Strouse for 69 years until her death in 2017.

Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Harley and Hazel (Lord) Strouse.

He owned and operated Strouse Brothers Construction for over 30 years! Where he was involved in many oil and gas pipeline jobs, including a river crossing by Maynard St. in winter. As he would say, “It’s all over town.” The longstanding joke was that even when he tried to fire people for their shenanigans, they would just laugh it off. At one point he was left a note saying they would be back in the morning.

He was a long-time member of The Wheel Inn, where he loved Sunday dinners with his family. He was a wood carver, winning in art shows. And had the honor of having one piece showcased in the Harrisburg Museum for a month. He was most well-known for his 427 and 289 Cobras. Which in the 60s and 70s he raced in the Pa. Hill Climbs. To this day he still holds many state records, including Hershey Hill Climb and Trout Run Hill Climb. “But you don’t have to brag about it.”

Jack is survived by two sons; Steve Strouse (Carol Rogers) of S. Williamsport and Scott Strouse (Chris) of Linden, three grandchildren; Nico Strouse of Cogan Station, Jeremy Strouse of Montoursville and Cody Strouse of S. Williamsport, nine great-grandchildren; Jordan, Sawyer, Cameron, Taylor, Xander, Paxton, Landyn, Mason and Christopher, one great great-granddaughter; Claire Redden, one brother; Charlie Strouse (Susie) of Trout Run and two sisters; Bev Kane of Cogan Station and Maxine Shirn (Dave) of Williamsport. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five of his siblings and one great-grandson; Dylan J. Redden.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12 – 1 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

There will also be a celebration of life on September 26th starting at 3 pm at the Bush House Estate in Muncy. Bring your favorite story and R.S.V.P at (570)-772-8966 by September 18th.

There are no words for the loss of this incredible man. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

