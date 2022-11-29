Lock Haven, Pa. — Jack E. DeGarmo, 58, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home.

Born May 2, 1964, he was the son of the late John and Natalie Gardner DeGarmo.

Jack was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy, earning the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer before his retirement.

Jack was married to former Lucinda Knight with whom he shared 23 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Lucinda DeGarmo of Pensacola, Florida, he is survived by his sister, Deanna Blazina of Flemington; his nieces: Jamie Henry, Stephanie Hudson, Amanda Dawson and Natalie Dawson; a nephew, Dana Wyant; and his great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Dawson and his brother-in-law, Joseph Blazina.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to the Clinton County SPCA though the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

