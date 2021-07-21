Jersey Shore -- Jack C. Wagner of Jersey Shore went to his final resting place on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

Born August 9, 1933 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Robert and Minnie (Cashner) Wagner and the youngest of their 15 children. He attended what is now known as the Jersey Shore Area High School.

He was united in marriage to the late Mary Jane (Jameson) on October 8, 1960. She passed away in 2014.

Mr. Wagner retired from the Jersey Shore Steel Mill in 1997 but prior to that, worked at the former Cobbler Shoe Factory and Hollick’s Coal Yard. An avid fly fisherman and handed that love of fly fishing to his children and grandchildren. You could often find him and one or all of his children fly fishing on a nice summer evening. Many memories were made and a few fish tales told. He also enjoyed hunting and spent many hours teaching his children and grandchildren not only hunting skills, but the love of the great outdoors. His favorite time was that spent hunting rabbits with his brothers, nephews and children. In addition, his other hobbies included woodworking, gardening and playing cards. He loved Penn State football and watching a good Phillies ball game. Jack is survived by four children; Dennis (Rosie) Wagner of Linden, Gene (Annie) Wagner of Jersey Shore, Gail (Marvin) Brown of Dushore and Tim (Barb) Wagner of Nesbit, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one sister; Mary Ann Welshans of Collomsville as well as an extended family of nieces nephews.

There will be a public viewing 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Mountain Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

