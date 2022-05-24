Montgomery — Jack B. Redden of Montgomery went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2022 with his loving wife beside him.

He was born in Altoona on July 30, 1931 to Leslie and Freeda Redden.

After four years in the Navy Seabees, MCB6, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen Connelly, in November 1954. He was a career electrician and part of the IBEW Local 812.

Jack’s life was centered around serving Jesus Christ in many different ways. He was also very dedicated to his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and told great stories. He enjoyed camping, hunting, woodworking, photography and homemade ice-cream.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen, three children, Larry (Maryann) Redden, Ron (Linda) Redden, Carlene (John) Moore, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one brother, Donald Redden.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jack will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Pastor Erich B. Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to Rippling Brooks Ministries c/o Central Missionary Clearinghouse PO Box 219228 Houston, TX 77218-9228 or at www.ripplingbrooks.com.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Redden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.