South Williamsport -- Jack A. Bartholomew, 91, of South Williamsport passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport due to complications from COVID-19.

Jack was born in Williamsport on January 26, 1929, the son of Yvonne Morgan Thomas and Arthur Dorance Bartholomew and grandson of Daniel and Elizabeth Morgan. He was also known as Jackie Morgan or Bart.

Growing up in Newberry he was a boy scout and a sandlot kid who ended up playing A, C, and D minor league professional baseball for various teams throughout the eastern U.S. While in the U.S. Army, he played for the 43rd Division Artillery team, representing the United States in Germany.

He graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1946. He said the highlight of his high school years was being on their only undefeated and untied 11-0 football team of 1945.

Jack was a South Williamsport Little League coach, staying active himself playing softball, basketball, bowling, and golf. Eventually he was inducted in to the West Branch Hall of Fame. While playing for the White Deer Retiree Golf League, he even managed to get his own prized 2 hole-in-ones.

He worked at Avco, and the later for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann McLaughlin Bartholomew, son Mark J. Bartholomew and a daughter Victoria A. Gardner.

Surviving are a daughter; Bridget Bartholomew (Scott) of Trout Run; grandchildren, Rachelle Sheets, Jack Sheets, Brandy Gardner and, Katie Klingborg (Casey); also 9 great grandchildren.

He was an honest man that was devoted to his family and will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday December 11, 2020 at Assumption Church Cemetery in Cascade Twp. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing will be followed.

Due to Jack’s deep love for animals the family has chosen in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Beckoning Cat Project, 320 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.