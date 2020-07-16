Allenwood -- J. Larry Foresman, Sr., 81, of Allenwood passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.

Born on November 23, 1938 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Ralph S. and Georgia S. (Sealy) Foresman. On December 26, 1959, he married the former Sandra J. Shade and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Larry was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery-Clinton High School. Earlier in life Larry was a farmer on the Foresman family farm with his father. He worked for 31 years at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy.

He was a member of Elimsport United Methodist Church. Also, he was a 50 year member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401, and the Williamsport Consistory. Larry was a member of the Montgomery Lions Club for over 34 years, where he served as a past president and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award.

During the 1970's he was the president of Montgomery Little League baseball. Larry was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting.

Surviving besides his wife, Sandra, are his three sons: James L. Jr. and his wife Amy, of Sherman, Texas, Gregory A. and his wife Gina, of Montoursville, and Scott, of Mesa, Arizona; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey Foresman, and daughter-in-law, Naomi Foresman.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will occur in Elimsport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to his church, Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 State Route 44, Allenwood, PA 17810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, Watsontown.