Williamsport -- Isabelle Buttorff left this world on January 6, 2021.

Her husband Charles died on March 5, 1979. Her parents, Angelo M. and Rosalina (Miele) Fuoco, died August 22, 1956 and March 22, 1969 respectively.

Isabel had 37 years of service at Avco Lycoming, including 7 years at the newly formed Avco Lycoming Industrial Products at Reach Road in 1992, returning to the main plant’s sales dept. in November of 1979. She retired in 1993 as executive Secretary to the then president of Textron Lycoming, now named Lycoming Engines.

After retirement, she volunteered briefly at the Williamsport Hospital’s ER and Personnel Depts.

Isabelle and her friend Sally enjoyed many bus trips with Carol Rice’s Merrymakers and Triple A.

Her survivors are a brother, Arthur (Patty) DeParlos; Rosemarie Confer, although a niece, was very much a sister throughout her life, a niece, who is so caring, Nanette DeParlos; nephews, Kevin (Pam) DeParlos; great and great great nieces and nephews; extended family, Yvonne, Lisa and Torirose Carlin, Harry (Lois) Maiolo and her defiant and lovable dog Max.

Preceding her in death are sisters and their spouses, Lena and Sam Maiolo, Helen and Vernon McMaken, Angeline and Jack Griffith, Louise Hofmann and her brother Frank Fuoco and wife Helen, and a dear friend, Sally Ireland.

Isabelle was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Church and now a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Wildwood Cemetery with Rev. Michael McCormick officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, C/O St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register of share a memory.