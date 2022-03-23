Jersey Shore -- Irene Salmon Rainey, 89, who lived her entire lifetime in Lycoming County, passed away on March 20, 2022.

Irene was born on November 25, 1932 in Jersey Shore to Clarence W. and Ethel White Salmon, but was raised by her maternal grandparents, James and Blanche Barton White. Irene was married to Charles (Bush) W. Rainey in March 1950 until his death in July 1978.

Irene earned her LPN certification in May 1976 and retired from the Jersey Shore Hospital in December 2006 after 30 years of service as an LPN. She was a member of the Lighthouse Wesleyan Church in Jersey Shore and was a dedicated Bible scholar. If you knew her, you know her hobby was finding treasures in other peoples’ junk (yard sales and American Rescue Store). She never passed up a Bible in her quest to spread the word of God. She was a book collecting enthusiast and celebrated the twice annual Jersey Shore Library sale.

She is survived by six children: Connie (Len) Frye, Carolyn Rainey, Charles (Connie) Rainey, Jr. and Ann Rainey all of Pa.; Linda Rainey of Florida and Ethel Grace (Andy) Kramer of Texas; eight grandchildren: Ron (Nancy), Judy and Christine Saiers, Michael Rainey, Marcus (Jennifer) Kramer, Bob (Kelly) and Jennifer (Rupert Grantham) Marshall, Charlie (Amber) Rainey, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four half siblings: Sharon Perieda, Doris Keene, James Brown & Shirley Dieckman.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents and grandparents, a sister, Barbara Salmon Barnes, a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Saiers and her beloved in-laws, Karl and Grace Brickell Rainey Hackett. who were an endless source of support and inspiration for her - physically, emotionally and spiritually. She was the last surviving member of Grace’s ten children and their spouses.

In keeping with her wishes, burial will be private (no viewing or services) at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in Rest Haven Memorial Park beside her husband. The family would greatly appreciate it if you could share your memories of our mother. To do so or extend a condolence message, please visit her memorial page at www.rearickcarpenter.com. In lieu of flowers, you can honor her memory through any act of charity or kindness or through memorial donations in her name to The New Love Center, 229 S Broad St, Jersey Shore, PA 17740, who in conjunction with The Central PA Food Bank serves the hungry in Lycoming and Clinton counties.



