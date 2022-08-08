Sonestown — Irene M. Wells, 93, of Hickory, N.C. entered her Heavenly home on August 4, 2022 while surrounded by family and friends at home.

Born April 3,1929 in Sonestown, Pa., she was the daughter of Thomas D. Reese and Mary V. (Rider) Reese

She married Sydney W. Wells on June 4, 1950.

Everyone knew her as Gram, I don’t believe many even knew her real name.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Brown of Hickory, N.C. and Rose Brown of Williamsport, Pa.; 5 grandchildren, Kathy Applegate of Newton N.C., Tom Applegate of Hickory, N.C., Tracy Applegate of Williamsport Pa., Brenda Snyder (Steve) of Williamsport, Pete Hamilton of Newton, N.C.; 10 great grandchildren, Alysha, Jacqui, Eric, Joe, Cali, Ayla, Jordan, Cameron, Kayla, Alex; 8 great great grandkids, Zaynah, Zayd, Nusaybah, Jazanah, Halimah, Abdullah, Ariah, and Humayrah.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, a daughter, Ann Benjamin, a sister, Helen Figels, and a brother, Carl Reese.

Gram was loved and adored by many. She was the biggest jokester and loved talking on the phone.

She loved to hang out with her friends and family.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, Pa.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

