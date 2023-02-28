Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Irene L. DeTato, 109 years young and one of the oldest living residents of Lycoming County, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at We Care at Loyalsock.

Born in Plymouth on August 15, 1913, she was the daughter of the late Edith Hettinger and Delbert O. Kinney, Sr.

As a child, Irene played basketball and was active in dramatics, tap dancing, and participated in as many school functions as possible. Television was not available so for entertainment, she and her family would enjoy car rides. One of Irene’s fondest childhood memories was watching and learning how her mother canned food and made pies.

When Irene would attend boys' sporting events in the 1920’s, there was always someone that wanted to walk her home. No boys caught her eye as they were always friends, never boyfriends; until she met the late George A. DeTato, and they shared 68 blissful years of marriage until his passing on April 19, 2000.

A woman wearing many hats, she worked with General Electric during World War II to inspect bombs. Her job was crucial in making sure the bombs' targeting trajectory system was accurate.

Irene has seen many changes in her lifetime, worked hard for everything she had, and reminded everyone to be yourself and do your best. She lived a calm life with a beautiful family and enjoyed every minute. She was extremely proud of her family and the love they surrounded her with.

Surviving are three granddaughters, Theresa DeTato, Diane DeTato, and Marjory DeTato all of Montoursville; four great-grandsons, Dana, Travis (Courtney), Damon (Kirstin) and Adam DeTato; seven great-great grandchildren, Riley, Cohen, Nevin, Kiley, Danni, Oliver, and Indie.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only son, Ramon DeTato; two grandchildren, Ange and Vern DeTato; and her brother, Delbert O. Kinney, Jr.

A private interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

