Williamsport — Irene L. Calta of Williamsport died peacefully Sunday, August 7, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born May 25, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Comitale) Cillo.

Irene was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High School and was employed at Wundies for over 30 years. She enjoyed exercising, walking, and playing cards. She was well known for making her homemade gnocchi and those who knew her admired her strength and independence. The greatest part of her life was spending time with her family, raising her five children, and being a “Mimi” to her grandchildren.

Surviving are five children; Georgene A. Gardner (Scott) of Williamsport, George J. Calta, Jr. (Donna) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Keith M. Calta (Kathy) of Reisterstown, Maryland, Leslie A. Dietz of Harrisburg and Michele A. Batkowski (Paul) of Montoursville; 11 grandchildren, Victoria Gardner, Scott Gardner (Dominique), Misty Storm (Matt), Amber Calta, Courtney Calta (Tim), and George John Calta, III (Ashley), Sarah Calta-Farrand (Cole), David, Keith and James Batkowski, and Michael Dietz; eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Betty C. Cohick (Herb) of Williamsport, and a cousin - sister, Sandra Hughes (Tim) of Loyalsock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, John and Joseph Cillo and two sisters, Mary Canjano and Celia Incitti.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Irene’s life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Salvation Army, 457 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Irene’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

