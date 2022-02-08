Muncy Valley -- Irene H. Myers, 86, of Muncy Valley died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.

Born January 2, 1936, in Montoursville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence R. and Harriett (Colton) Westbrook. She and her husband, Chester L. Myers, would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 20, 2022.

Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, canning, and above all, spending time with her family. She was previously employed at GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, and was a member of the Muncy Valley Area Vol. Fire Comp. Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as the kitchen chairman for many years. Irene was also a member of the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, Muncy Valley.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Ann L (Jim) Smith of Pennsdale, Linda K. Newman of Muncy Valley, and Janet M. (Dan) Marquardt of Muncy Valley; a son, David W. Myers and his fiancé Deborah Kearns of Muncy Valley; six grandchildren, Bill L. Newman, Jennifer A. (Steven) Thompson, Amanda J. Newman, Cody A. (Abbie) Myers, Rachel I. (Sam) Booth, and Lorena M. Marquardt; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah N. Thompson, Hayley A. Thompson, Isabella R. Thompson, and Landon W. Radeski-Newman.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Westbrook Jr.; three sisters, Detibelle Ulmer, Marguerite Cryder, and a baby at birth, Jane; a granddaughter, Laurie Mae Newman; and a son-in-law, Joe Newman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Valley United Methodist Church, 1874 Route 220 Hwy., Muncy Valley, with Pastor John Neiswender officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin "Stone Heap" Cemetery, Unityville. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company, or Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, or Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church.

