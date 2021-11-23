Cogan Station -- Irene A. Henne, 88, of Cogan Station died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born July 10, 1933 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Lundy) Jones.

Irene worked for GTE Sylvania for 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and playing cards. She also loved strolls along the beach, fishing and camping.

Surviving are two sons, Howard R. Henne, Jr. (Gloria) of South Williamsport and Dale E. Henne (Kathy) of Cogan Station; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriett Smith; a brother, Robert Jones; two sons-in-law, Cayce Doane and Jeffrey Hughes; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Howard R. Henne, Sr.; two daughters, Pamela Doane and Cynthia Hughes and two brothers, Harry Jones, Jr. and Carl Jones.

A memorial service to honor the life of Irene will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 2 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders. Burial in Stoltz Cemetery will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations in Irene’s name be made to a charity of one’s choice.

