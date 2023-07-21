Williamsport, Pa. — Ida Fantaskey Stitzer passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at the age of 101.

Born Ida Dolores Campo in Atlantic City, N.J., her early years were filled with adventure on the Boardwalk and Steel Pier, where her dancing talents and dreams were developed. Ida was a strong woman, had an enormous heart, and loved her family. She enjoyed dancing, playing golf, winning at poker, and eating pasta. Ida was well loved in her community and will be missed by all who knew her.

Ida was predeceased by her husband Bernard Fantaskey and is survived by their five children: Carol (Edward Bixler), Thomas (Dianne), Christine, Lynne, and Paula (Steve Farr) and their families. Ida was also predeceased by her husband Howard Stitzer and is survived by his three children: Todd (Marenda), Tim (Sandy), and Mark (Lucy) and their families. Ida's grand- and great-grandchildren were her delight.

Ida is now Dancing with the Stars and has one wish for us all: “Mangia! Mangia!”

A visitation will be held at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701 on July 26, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local Fire Department or YMCA. A private family funeral is planned.

To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

