Newberry, Pa. — Ida Bell (Washington) Smith, 72, of Newberry went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 25, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Camilla, Georgia on February 2, 1950, the daughter of the late Oliver Sr. and Daisey (Fowler) Washington. Ida Bell was married to Billy Smith, who precedes her in death. She was a member of Straight Line Ministry, Williamsport. Ida Bell worked as a presser for Riverside manufacturing for many years. She loved music, especially playing her guitar, piano, and harmonica. Ida Bell loved to sing and dance. She had a green thumb and loved to ride her bike as long as she was able. Her passion was cooking.

Ida Bell is survived by a daughter, Carrie Bell Johnson of Newberry; grandchildren, Jerome Tellis of Moultrie, Georgia; Antwan Johnson of Harrisburg; and Antoinette Slater of Williamsport; a brother, Cleveland Washington of Perry, Georgia; and a whole host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ida Bell is preceded in death by a son, Ira Lee Johnson; a daughter, Sabrina Johnson; three sisters, Mary Braggs, Sally Smith and Laura Baker; and three brothers, Ira, Lemon, and Oliver Jr. Washington.

A viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Straight Line Ministry, 607 Seventh Ave., Williamsport. A celebration of life service will take place at the church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dianna Herritt and Pastor Zavon Braggs officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Flowers and sympathy notes can be forwarded to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home at 500 West Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

