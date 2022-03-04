With deepest sorrow, we announce that Hunter Beck Reynolds, 11, of Watsontown, beloved son, family member, and friend passed away on February 27th, 2022. Born in Lewisburg on May 31st, 2010, he was the son of Holly Beck of Watsontown and William Reynolds of McEwensville. Hunter was enrolled at Warrior Run Middle School as a fifth grade student.

Hunter was magnetic. You didn’t just hug Hunter, you had to squeeze him tight. He was quick witted–always ready to give you the latest sports stats and disparage your favorite team. He loved to crack jokes and his smile was wide. He rivaled the biggest Alabama football fan and was a fierce Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors fan. He proudly represented Warrior Run as a youth football and basketball player. He also participated in wrestling and STN soccer. He was in several basketball leagues under Coach Kathy Fedorjaka. Hunter was a determined competitor and a caring teammate. He aspired to be a sports announcer. He loved his dogs, Nikita and Romie. Hunter was adored by his family, friends, teachers, and coaches and his light touched many people.

Surviving are his mother, Holly Beck, and his father, William Reynolds; grandparents Robert and Elizabeth Reynolds of New Columbia; grandparents Darlene and Rod Hoffmaster of Mifflinburg; grandparents William and Lisa Beck of Watsontown; grandfather Fred Wesner of McEwensville; aunt and uncle Shannen and Luke Dreese, of Mechanicsburg; aunt and uncle Kevin and Crystal Reynolds of Milton; aunt and uncle Joci and Justin Makar of Dexter, Michigan; aunt and uncle Bobby and Kim Harmon of Sunbury; aunt and uncle Jori Beck and Tim Ferguson of Norfolk, Virginia; aunt and uncle Stephanie and Colby Wesner of Danville; uncle Christian Beck of Watsontown; cousins Kaylee and Madilyn Dreese of Mechanicsburg; cousins Austin Knarr, Nolan Reynolds, Kilee Reynolds, and Mason Reynolds of Milton; cousins Julien and Jonah Makar of Dexter, Michigan; cousins Cameron, Brandy, Kristen, and Bobbi-Lynn Harmon of Sunbury; and cousin Brielle Wesner of Danville.

A private burial will be held in the McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.

Celebration of life services for family, friends, and the entire community to attend will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. We encourage those in attendance to wear a jersey or dress in athletic gear to honor Hunter’s passion for sports.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hunter’s memory may be made to Think Big at https://www.thinkbigpa.org/ or the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund, c/o Turbotville National Bank, PO Box 37 Turbotville, PA 17772.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com



