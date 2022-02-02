Williamsport -- Hughey L. Woodring, Jr., 82, of Williamsport died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport following a brief illness.

Born March 25, 1939 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Hughey L. Woodring Sr. and Marvene Millheim. Prior to his retirement in 2004, Hughey was employed as a supervisor by the City of Williamsport department of Streets and Recreation. He enjoyed working on cars and fishing.

Surviving is his wife, Margaret J. (Engel) Woodring. They were married on Dec. 12, 1958. Also surviving are sons, Hughey L. Woodring III (Elaine) of Jersey Shore and Steven E. (Teresa) Woodring of Williamsport; a daughter, Linda L. (Ron) Woodring of Williamsport; grandchildren, Hughey L. Woodring IV, Brett Woodring, Lauren Woodring, Rochelle Pennington, Steven Woodring, Ashley Rummings, Jason Rummings and Katie Rummings; great-grandchildren, Eli Woodring, Jaselle Rummings, Jace Rummings, Blaize Vogel, Maddy Vogel, Romee Woodring, Jager Woodring, Kayla Bacon, Chase Pennington, Rosalee Woodring and Stella Woodring; and a brother, Henry "Cork" (Gail) Woodring of Rauchtown, Pa.

In addition to his parents, Hughey was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannie Woodring.

Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family and are entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport. To share a memory or sign a guest register go to www.crousefuneralhome.com.

