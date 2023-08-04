Williamsport, Pa. — Howard William Probst, 77, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

He was born on February 23, 1946 in Williamsport, a son of Charlotte Ellen (McGinnis) and Howard Llewellyn Probst. Howard was a 1964 graduate of South Williamsport Area High School and graduated from Lycoming College in 1968 with a B.A. in History. He was most recently an active member with his wife Sharon at New Covenant United Church of Christ, Williamsport. Howard was especially fond of his relationship with Rev. Pastor Bradley A. Walmer.

On October 16, 1971, Howard married Sharon Lee (Bressler) Probst of Tyrone, Pa., who survived him. He was a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, except for a proud four-year stint (1968-1972) spent in the United States Air Force, where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Howard is also survived by his son, Kyle Douglas Probst, and his wife, Deborah Lee Probst, and their daughter Grace Isabelle Probst, of Canton, Georgia; daughter, Amy Lynn Page, and her husband, Kirk Page, and their son Dylan Matthew Page and daughter Kirklynn Marie Page, of Ballinger, Texas.

A memorial service to honor Howard’s life will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, with a visitation prior from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, 320 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA, or the National Air & Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution, P.O. Box 98091, Washington, DC 20090 or online at airandspace.si.edu/support/ways-give.

Online condolences may be expressed on Howard’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Probst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

