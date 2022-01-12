Williamsport -- Howard W. “Butch” Freezer, Jr. 77, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Sarah “Susie” (Kiesinger) Freezer.

Born July 27, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Howard W. Freezer, Sr., Ruth (Stine) Freezer and step son of Edwina Freezer.

Butch served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was employed at Alcan Cable as a machine operator for 28 years. He was a member of Highland Lake Manor. Butch enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, playing board games and cards. He could also be found woodworking and watching western movies and TV shows. Butch was a lifelong Raiders football fan. His dependable and helpful ways will certainly be missed along with his competitive spirit.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Jason Freezer of Williamsport; six siblings, Gary, Jeff, Mark and Matt Freezer, Sherry Nork and Beverly Nagle; a sister-in-law Wanda Kiesinger; several nieces, nephews and special friends Domenick and Rick.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phylis Freezer and Linda Grimes.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Butch’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

