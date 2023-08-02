Castanea, Pa. — Howard T. Reynolds, Jr., 94, of Castanea passed away on July 29, 2023 at Lock Haven Rehabilitation and Senior Living Facility.

Born October 31, 1928, he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds and his son Thomas Reynolds, Sr. He is survived by his three daughters, Kathy Dwyer, of Mill Hall, Lori Barner, of Mill Hall, and Joni Faulk of San Antonio, Texas, his sister, Barbara Haas, and his brother Jerry Reynolds as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

