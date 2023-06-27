Huntersville, Pa. — Howard R. Soffel, 88, a former longtime resident of Huntersville, Pa., died Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Martinsburg VA Community Living Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Born May 21, 1935 in New York City, New York, he was the son of the late Howard Taft Soffel and Jessie (Wilson/Schmidt) Cockren. He married the former Agnes Elizabeth Liddell. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage before her death on February 15, 2015.

Howard graduated from Evander Childs High School, N.Y. and attended Pace University.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He attended the University of Maryland, extension in Japan, and continued his career with the Air Force retiring as a Superintendent in Accounting and Financing.

Howard was a member of the Independent Bible Church, Hedgeville, W.V.

Surviving are one son, Howard Soffel, Jr., of Martinsburg, W.V.; two daughters, Karen Lofland, of Honey Brook, Pa., and Linda Banks, of Muncy, Pa.; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Howard was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Edward Soffel; a brother, William Soffel; and his second wife, Lenore Soffel.

A graveside service including full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 695 Cemetery Dr., Hughesville, Pa.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

