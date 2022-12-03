bright obit candle new size

Lock Haven, Pa. — Howard R. Grove, 64, of Lock Haven, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Lock Haven Hospital, leaving behind two brothers.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary, www.SandersMortuary.com.

