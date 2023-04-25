Williamsport, Pa. — Howard L. Gardner, 77, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 20, 1945, a son to Lloyd W. and Theresa L. (Hively) Gardner. Howard was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. On Sept. 21, 1968, he married the former Jane R. Myers, who survives. Howard was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Lonza Chemicals as a Boiler Operator, retiring in 2009.

Howard was a member of the South Williamsport United Methodist Church, The Polish Club, The Lion’s Club in Newberry, and The Boom Town Association. During the holidays, Howard played Santa for the local Walmart and various local nursing homes.

Besides his wife Jane, Howard is survived by two sons, Steven L. Gardner (Jackie) of Fla., and Joshua A. Gardner (Tracie) of S.C.; one daughter, Kimberly S. Swank (Randy) of Lairdsville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold P. Gardner (Sylvia) of Va.; and one sister, Mary Ann Douglas of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Chuck Gardner; and his sister, Jean Arlene Brownley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.