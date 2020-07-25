Williamsport -- Howard L. Biichle, Sr., 93, of Williamsport passed peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.

His wife of 72 years Nancy L. Biichle passed peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Born March 26, 1927 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Elmer and Vinnie (Sholder) Biichle.

Howard was a graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of American Legion Post 1. Howard served for 27 years for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and retired as Deputy Fire Chief and was the oldest living firefighter. After retirement he worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for ten years and as support staff for Maneval Funeral Home for fifteen years.

Surviving are his children Kathy Force (Gary), of State College, Lawrence Biichle, of Williamsport, and Howard L. Jr., Biichle (Vickie), of Williamsport; seven grandchildren, Christopher Leitzell, Matthew Leitzell, Stuart Leitzell (Brigitt), all of State College, Zachariah Biichle, of Jersey Shore, Aaron Biichle, of Williamsport, Amber Biichle, of Hughesville, and Travis Rung (Alyssa), of Montgomery; nine great-grandchildren; a brother Harold L. Biichle (Gloria) and a sister, Doris Ranck, both of Williamsport.

A funeral service to honor the life of Howard will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family will provide flowers and asks that memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Health Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The proper social distancing and adhering to CDC and State Guidelines are encouraged.

