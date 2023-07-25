South Williamsport, Pa. — Howard "Jack" Gunther, 82, of South Williamsport passed away with family by his side Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Gatehouse.

Born April 4, 1941 in Laporte, he was a son of the late Howard Gunther.

Jack served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy on the USS Antietam. He later retired after 20 years of service from Valley Farms Dairy as a diesel mechanic. Jack was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the American Legion Post 617.

Jack enjoyed fishing, smoking meats and cheese, cooking, gardening, and doing puzzles. He was an avid South Williamsport fan and especially enjoyed cheering on the Mounties sports teams throughout the years. Jack’s family was his pride and joy and being a “Pop-Pop” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Kim Jones (John) of Montgomery; two granddaughters, Yvonne Myers and Melissa Sholes; a granddaughter-in-law Jonna Grob; seven great grandchildren, Jerimiah, Dominic, Samson, Leah, Kurtis, Maya, and Joseph and a large extended family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sandra K. (Mattison) Gunther; a daughter, Tammy Hamilton and a grandson, Andrew Reeder.

A graveside service to honor the life of Jack will be held privately with burial Green Lawn Memorial Park.

