Benton -- Howard J. Condon, Jr., 83, of Benton died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 30, 1938, in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Howard J. Condon Sr. and Cleo (Thompson) Griffey. He and his loving wife, Linda Condon (Jordan), celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 3, 2021.

Howard served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired after 20 years of active-duty service. Following his retirement from the Navy he was employed as a civilian for the Fleet Material Support Office, Mechanicsburg.

Howard was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his family. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and camping. Howard loved the Lord and his church family at the Christian Gospel Fellowship, Millville.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Mike (Dee) Condon of Carlisle, Pa., Tim (Sharon) Condon of Midlothian, Va., and John (Monique) Condon Sr. of Chippewa, Pa.; a sister, Diane Jaymes of Fla.; nine grandchildren, Matthew Condon, Jared Condon, Megan Buzzell, Lucas Condon, John Condon Jr., James Condon, Cayla Condon, Meili Condon, and Jia Condon; and one great-grandchild, Kira Condon.

Funeral services will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Condon, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



