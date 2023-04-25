Williamsport, Pa. — Howard E. Morehart, 93, of Williamsport died Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, E. Anne "Skip" (Reed) Morehart.

Born Sept. 13, 1929 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Byron and Ruth (Williams) Morehart.

Howard was a graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Howard was Vice-President of Operations of C.A. Reed Co., and owner and operator of Reed Hann Litho. He enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his three sons, John E. Morehart, of Jefferson City, Tenn., Todd E. Morehart (Peggy), of Mansfield, and David E. Morehart (Bonnie), of Cogan Station; two daughters, Cathryn A. Desilet (Gary), of Bothell, Washington, and Marcia A. Cuozzo (Nicholas), of Cogan Station; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debra Morehart.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

