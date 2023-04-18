Lock Haven, Pa. — Hope S. Mitchell, 43, of Lock Haven passed away April 13, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on October 17, 1979 to David Gillespie and Barbara Mitchell Dudley.

Hope was an active member of the House of The Lord Fellowship Church in Lock Haven. In 1998, she graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She graduated from Lock Haven University in 2002 with a BSW and obtained her MSW from Marywood University in 2014. Hope was a social worker with Clinton County Independent Living Program. She was actively involved in her community through Full Gospel Fellowship at LHU, as Chaplain at Clinton County Correctional Facility, and assisting with food box distribution to community families. Hope was a woman of deep faith and wisdom who loved Jesus and people. She loved to cook and travel. Hope was caring and loving, always taking care of the people in her community. She was the kindest person and had a beautiful smile for everyone she met.

Survivors include her sisters, Monica (Melvin) Mosbey and Vanda Mitchell; cousins, Diana (Brenville) Thompson and David Hayden; nieces, Itasia Horsey, Nicole Lugo-Mitchell, and Jesseica Lugo; nephew, Nelson Lugo, Jr; and her very close friend, Aimee Kaple of Olean, New York.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents and Magnolia Hayden, her ‘aunt-mom.’

Memorial Services for Hope S. Mitchell will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at River Valley Church, 470 Pine St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Officiating will be Pastor John Snyder, accompanied by his wife, Pastor Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hope’s name may be made to House of The Lord Fellowship Church, 201 West Main St., PO Box 235, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 121 West Main St. Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories may be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

