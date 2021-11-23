Lairdsville -- Hope Denise "Dee" Adams, 74, of Lairdsville passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Hope was born Sept. 11, 1947 in Muncy, and is the daughter of the late Dennis M. Sr. and the late Esther M. (Myers) Hill.

Dee worked as a corrections officer for more than 20 years, retiring from SCI Muncy in 2011. She enjoyed Facetiming or speaking to her grandchildren, who called her Mimi, daily. Dee also enjoyed carrying on the family traditions of Sunday night ice cream and holiday meals. Dee was called Mom by many of her children’s friends. Dee always had coffee on, an open door, a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen; she was never shy about voicing her opinion when asked.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebekah J. (Ryan) Beddall of Selinsgrove; two sons, David M. Adams of Hughesville, James L. (Ashley) Adams of Camp LeJeune, N.C.; two sisters, Isabelle (Ronald) Sweet of Hughesville, Peggy Jo (Irvin "Bud") Wilson of Mildred; four brothers, Dennis (Deborah) Hill, Jr. of Mildred, Michael (Ann) Hill, Andrew (Gwen) Hill both of Muncy, Robert (Lovetta) Hill of Lairdsville; six grandchildren, Morgan, Alison, Jacob, Sophie, Amelia and August; and by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Dee was predeceased by a sister, Anna Catherine Hill.

Dee’s Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date with a private burial in Lairdsville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

